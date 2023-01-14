Cincinnati 54, SMU 52

Lakhin 3-9 0-2 6, Oguama 2-9 1-1 5, Adams-Woods 6-9 0-1 16, DeJulius 1-8 1-1 4, Nolley 7-15 0-0 16, Davenport 1-8 0-0 2, Skillings 2-7 1-2 5, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 3-7 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason