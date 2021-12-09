Church scores 20 as DePaul women top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Deja Church had 20 points, Anessah Morrow added 18 points with 17 rebounds and DePaul used balanced offense to top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Blue Demons (8-2) shot 53% in the second half, including 56% in the fourth quarter to finally build a double-digit lead in a tight game. They finished 39 of 76 from the field, controlled the paint 62-50 and rebounding 46-30 to win their second straight against the Wildcats (6-2) after four losses.