Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 11:55 p.m.
1 of8 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks for a shot over Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul drives past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, fouls Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green on a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, picks up a loose ball as Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, front, and guard Chris Paul defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton drives for a basket past Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker, back left, and Chris Paul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. The Suns won 106-103. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. The Suns won 106-103. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Denver. The Suns won 106-103. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach's challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night.
With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would've sent Gary Harris to the line. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.