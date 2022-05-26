Chile hires Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile hired Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach on Thursday as it seeks to recover from another disappointing performance in South American qualifying for the World Cup finals tournament.

The Chilean soccer association said the 52-year-old Berizzo's contract will be until the end of the team's 2026 World Cup qualifying. Its president Pablo Milad said in a video that Berizzo was picked because he has knowledge of the country’s soccer along with extensive international experience.