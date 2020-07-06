Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes

Recommended Video:

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years.

“Here to stay,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million.

The Chiefs already had picked up their fifth-year option in April on Mahomes, who had been due to make $825,000 on the final year of his rookie contract this season, to keep him around at least through 2021. Now this extension will keep him under contract through the 2031 season.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives in rallying the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and the first for coach Andy Reid. That Super Bowl comeback performance earned Mahomes the MVP award.

___

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million. less FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL