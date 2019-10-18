Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver.

Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP