Chicago White Sox-Oakland Runs

White sox second. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Adam Engel homers to center field. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Athletics 0.

White sox third. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Yoan Moncada grounds out to third base, Jake Lamb to Matt Olson. Tim Anderson to second. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to third base, Jake Lamb to Matt Olson. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. James McCann called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Athletics 0.

White sox eighth. Yasmani Grandal homers to right field. Jose Abreu flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha. James McCann strikes out swinging. Luis Robert grounds out to third base, Jake Lamb to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Athletics 0.

Athletics eighth. Mark Canha walks. Jake Lamb singles to deep right field. Mark Canha to third. Ramon Laureano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Lamb out at second. Mark Canha scores. Chad Pinder lines out to shortstop to Tim Anderson. Sean Murphy singles to center field. Ramon Laureano to second. Tommy La Stella reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Sean Murphy out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 4, Athletics 1.