Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow left field, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan O'Hearn. Yoan Moncada called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Royals 0.

Royals third. Bubba Starling homers. Cam Gallagher lines out to left center field to Eloy Jimenez. Whit Merrifield grounds out to first base to Yasmani Grandal. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Royals 1.

White sox fifth. James McCann reaches on error to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Maikel Franco. Adam Engel flies out to right field to Hunter Dozier. Nick Madrigal grounds out to second base, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan O'Hearn. James McCann to third. Tim Anderson singles to third base. James McCann scores. Yasmani Grandal homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu flies out to deep center field to Bubba Starling.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. White sox 5, Royals 1.

Royals seventh. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Maikel Franco doubles to deep left field. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Alex Gordon grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Yasmani Grandal. Maikel Franco to third. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shallow left field. Maikel Franco scores. Bubba Starling walks. Nicky Lopez pinch-hitting for Cam Gallagher. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Yasmani Grandal.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Royals 3.