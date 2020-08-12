Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson walks. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal singles to left field. Tim Anderson to second. Jose Abreu doubles to deep center field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Tim Anderson scores. Edwin Encarnacion reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jose Abreu to third. Yasmani Grandal out at home. Eloy Jimenez homers to right field. Edwin Encarnacion scores. Jose Abreu scores. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Tigers 0.

White sox fourth. Edwin Encarnacion homers. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow center field, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario. Luis Robert grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario. Danny Mendick walks. Adam Engel flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Tigers 0.

Tigers fifth. Dawel Lugo singles to shortstop. Austin Romine homers to center field. Dawel Lugo scores. JaCoby Jones strikes out swinging. Niko Goodrum grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Victor Reyes singles to right field. Miguel Cabrera lines out to shortstop to Tim Anderson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Tigers 2.

White sox sixth. Jose Abreu singles to shallow left field. Edwin Encarnacion grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario. Eloy Jimenez singles. Jose Abreu scores. Luis Robert flies out to left center field to JaCoby Jones. Danny Mendick flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Tigers 2.

White sox seventh. Adam Engel hit by pitch. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Adam Engel to third. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shortstop, Dawel Lugo to Jeimer Candelario. Tim Anderson to third. Adam Engel scores. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to second base, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario. Jose Abreu doubles to left field. Tim Anderson scores. Edwin Encarnacion pops out to Austin Romine.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Tigers 2.

Tigers ninth. Jonathan Schoop walks. Jeimer Candelario walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Christin Stewart flies out to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez. Harold Castro pinch-hitting for Dawel Lugo. Harold Castro singles to left field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Austin Romine reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Harold Castro out at second. Jeimer Candelario scores. JaCoby Jones lines out to second base to Danny Mendick.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Tigers 4.