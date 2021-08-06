Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox fourth. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Adam Engel to second. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Seby Zavala singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jose Abreu scores. Cesar Hernandez is intentionally walked. Lance Lynn strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 2, Cubs 0.