Cubs tenth. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Willson Contreras to third. Javier Baez homers to center field. Willson Contreras scores. Ian Happ walks. David Bote walks. Ian Happ to second. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Craig Kimbrel called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Cardinals 0.