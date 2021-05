Pirates first. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Ben Gamel doubles to right field. Adam Frazier to third. Ben Gamel to third. Adam Frazier scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings singles to left field. Ben Gamel scores. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez lines out to right field to Kris Bryant.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Cubs 0.

Pirates second. Cole Tucker grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo. Will Craig doubles to deep left field. Cody Ponce strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. Ben Gamel singles to center field. Adam Frazier to second. Will Craig scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 3, Cubs 0.

Cubs third. Jake Arrieta lines out to left field to Ben Gamel. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Javier Baez walks. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep left field to Ben Gamel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Cubs 1.

Cubs fifth. P.J. Higgins flies out to left field to Ben Gamel. Jake Arrieta singles to shallow left field. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Jake Arrieta scores. Kris Bryant flies out to right field to Gregory Polanco. Javier Baez doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow center field. Javier Baez scores. Ian Happ flies out to right center field to Gregory Polanco.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 3.