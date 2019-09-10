https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-10-San-Diego-2-14426910.php
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
|Chicago
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|9
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|1
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Garcia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Happ 2b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|France 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mejias-Brean 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Myers cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hoerner ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margevicius p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Quantrill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|200
|152
|000
|—
|10
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Zobrist (1), Bote (14), G.Garcia (4). LOB_Chicago 9, San Diego 9. 3B_Hoerner (1). HR_Castellanos (14), Schwarber (35). SF_Myers (1). S_Hendricks (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hendricks W,10-9
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Wieck
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mills
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Quantrill L,6-7
|4
|1-3
|10
|8
|8
|2
|5
|Yardley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Margevicius
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:13. A_22,420 (42,445).
