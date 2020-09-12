https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Chicago-95-Dallas-88-15561403.php
Chicago 95, Dallas 88
Copper 5-11 2-2 12, Hebard 9-12 4-4 22, Parker 8-12 4-5 23, Quigley 2-4 0-0 4, Vandersloot 4-7 7-8 15, Mavunga 2-4 0-0 4, Prince 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Dolson 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 34-59 21-23 95.
Mabrey 4-16 0-2 11, Samuelson 2-3 2-2 7, Alarie 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 3-12 1-3 8, Ogunbowale 13-26 9-10 38, Ndour 4-10 0-0 8, Thornton 5-9 0-0 11, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-83 12-17 88.
|Chicago
|24
|26
|25
|20
|—
|95
|Dallas
|24
|20
|30
|14
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-11 (Parker 3-3, Williams 2-4, Vandersloot 0-2), Dallas 10-31 (Ogunbowale 3-6, Mabrey 3-10, Samuelson 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Harris 1-4, Ndour 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 37 (Hebard 8), Dallas 32 (Ndour 7). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 12), Dallas 20 (Mabrey 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Dallas 15.
