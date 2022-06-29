Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

A.Thomas 8-15 7-8 23, Bonner 3-12 0-0 8, Jo.Jones 10-23 0-0 24, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 2-10 2-4 6, B.Jones 7-11 4-4 18, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Clouden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-80 13-16 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended