Chicago 88, New York 86

Copper 4-11 4-5 13, Meesseman 10-14 0-0 20, Parker 1-4 2-2 4, Quigley 6-15 2-2 16, Vandersloot 9-17 0-1 20, Stevens 4-8 0-0 9, Yueru 0-0 2-2 2, Allemand 0-1 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-76 12-14 88.

Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 4-16 0-0 8, Dolson 5-6 0-0 12, Dangerfield 4-7 1-1 11, Ionescu 9-16 6-6 27, Onyenwere 1-4 2-2 5, Xu 4-8 2-3 10, Johannes 2-3 0-0 4, Whitcomb 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 32-66 11-12 86.

Chicago 18 26 15 29 — 88 New York 24 21 20 21 — 86

3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-18 (Vandersloot 2-3, Quigley 2-6, Stevens 1-1, Copper 1-3, Allemand 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Meesseman 0-1, Parker 0-2), New York 11-23 (Whitcomb 3-5, Ionescu 3-6, Dangerfield 2-2, Dolson 2-3, Onyenwere 1-3, Howard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 41 (Meesseman 11), New York 26 (Ionescu 13). Assists_Chicago 28 (Vandersloot 10), New York 22 (Ionescu 12). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, New York 18. A_4,810 (17,732)