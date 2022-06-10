Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Copper 3-9 0-0 6, Meesseman 11-14 3-3 26, Parker 5-10 5-5 18, Quigley 2-4 2-3 7, Vandersloot 4-10 0-0 8, Stevens 0-3 2-2 2, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 5-8 3-4 14. Totals 31-61 15-17 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended