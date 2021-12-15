Chicago 5, Washington 4

Washington 0 2 2 0 \u2014 4 Chicago 0 3 1 1 \u2014 5 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom, Oshie), 3:36 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Kubalik, Kane), 13:55 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kurashev 1 (Dach, C.Jones), 14:13 (pp). 4, Chicago, Entwistle 3 (Toews, Hagel), 14:29. 5, Washington, Sprong 4 (Eller), 19:18. Third Period_6, Washington, Eller 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 11:57. 7, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Hagel, Strome), 15:00 (pp). 8, Washington, Sheary 6 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 19:57. Overtime_9, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Kane, Dach), 1:21. Shots on Goal_Washington 13-19-13-1_46. Chicago 6-12-8-2_28. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Chicago 3 of 6. Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 11-2-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Fleury 9-10-0 (46-42). A_18,260 (19,717). T_2:30. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Toomey.