Chicago 23, Carolina 16
|Chicago
|7
|6
|7
|3
|—
|23
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|10
|—
|16
Chi_Kmet 9 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 11:40. Drive: 3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Ta.Gipson 9 interception return to Carolina 7.
Car_FG Slye 21, 5:07. Drive: 14 plays, 72 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 22 pass to Moore; Bridgewater 12 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-7; Bridgewater 10 run; Davis 11 run; Bridgewater 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Bridgewater 3 run on 3rd-and-6.
Chi_FG Santos 31, 8:09. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Foles 8 pass to Graham on 3rd-and-4; Foles 12 pass to Montgomery; Foles 11 pass to Kmet.
Car_FG Slye 20, 2:00. Drive: 13 plays, 73 yards, 6:09. Key Plays: Davis 12 run; Bridgewater 16 pass to Moore; Cannon 10 run; Davis 10 run; Fuller 14-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Bridgewater 8 run on 3rd-and-11; Hicks 3-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 4th-and-3.
Chi_FG Santos 55, :02. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Foles 10 pass to Graham; Foles 13 pass to Montgomery.
Chi_Foles 1 run (Santos kick), 1:44. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Foles 8 pass to Patterson on 3rd-and-5; Foles 18 pass to Mooney; Montgomery 11 run.
Car_Davis 1 run (Slye kick), 13:11. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 9 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-10; Davis 2 run on 4th-and-1; Davis 3 run on 4th-and-1; Johnson 33-yard defensive pass interference penalty.
Chi_FG Santos 31, 9:19. Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Montgomery 12 run; Foles 23 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-9.
Car_FG Slye 48, 7:46. Drive: 5 plays, 35 yards, 1:33. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to Carolina 35; Bridgewater 38 pass to Moore.
A_5,240.
___
|Chi
|Car
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|23
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|3
|7
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|3-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|261
|303
|Total Plays
|64
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|63
|112
|Rushes
|25
|29
|Avg per rush
|2.5
|3.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|198
|191
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|4-25
|Gross-Yds passing
|198
|216
|Completed-Att.
|23-39
|16-29
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.1
|5.8
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-3
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.3
|1-49.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|9
|81
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-72
|Interceptions
|2-9
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-92
|8-69
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:54
|31:06
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 19-58, Foles 5-4, Patterson 1-1. Carolina, Davis 18-52, Bridgewater 8-48, Cannon 3-12.
PASSING_Chicago, Foles 23-39-1-198. Carolina, Bridgewater 16-29-2-216.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 5-53, Graham 5-34, Montgomery 4-39, Mooney 3-36, Miller 3-8, Kmet 2-20, Patterson 1-8. Carolina, Moore 5-93, Anderson 4-77, Cannon 2-15, Davis 2-3, Kirkwood 1-13, Thomas 1-9, Manhertz 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Ginn 1-0. Carolina, Cooper 1-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, None. Carolina, Cooper 3-72.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Smith 7-5-0, Trevathan 6-4-0, Skrine 4-1-0, Fuller 3-1-0, Ta.Gipson 2-4-0, Mack 2-2-1, Nichols 2-1-1, Vaughters 2-1-.5, Hicks 2-0-0, Jackson 1-2-0, Johnson 1-2-0, Edwards 1-1-1, Robertson-Harris 1-0-0, Jenkins 0-2-0, Urban 0-2-0, Mingo 0-1-.5, Quinn 0-1-0. Carolina, Boston 5-3-0, S.Thompson 4-2-0, Chinn 4-1-0, Whitehead 3-2-0, Elder 3-1-0, Burris 2-2-0, Brown 2-1-0, Franklin 2-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Burns 1-2-0, Kerr 1-1-0, Pride 1-1-0, Weatherly 1-1-0, Douglas 1-0-0, Haynes 1-0-0, Larkin 0-1-0, Roy 0-1-0, Stanford 0-1-0, Taylor 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, Ta.Gipson 1-9, Houston-Carson 1-0. Carolina, Chinn 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 54.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hall, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Ed Camp, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Jim Quirk, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Brian Matoren.