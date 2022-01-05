Chen talked challenge of Olympic gold pursuit with Lysacek BARRY WILNER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan Chen already is one of America's most accomplished figure skaters. That doesn't mean he wouldn't take advice from a predecessor.
Chen, who goes for his sixth consecutive national championship this week at what amounts to the Olympic trials for next month's Beijing Games, has spoken with 2010 gold medalist Evan Lysacek about the path to the top of the podium.