Charleston Southern gets 1st win, holds off Bryant, 24-23

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday.

Ryan Clark punched in from the 1-yard line to give first-year Big South member Bryant a 20-10 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter. Ethan Gettman kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-17.