Charlatan romps to victory in Arkansas Derby 1st division

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Charlatan romped in the first division of the Arkansas Derby, leading all the way to win a race pushed back three weeks to help fill a void when the Kentucky Derby was postponed until September.

The 146th Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, 21 3-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, each worth $500,000. She was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Charlatan improved to 3-0. His first two wins came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1 1/8-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49.

Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was third.

The Arkansas Derby was supposed to be run April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday.

