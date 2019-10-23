Chargers LT Russell Okung to make season debut Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Russell Okung will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Chicago.

Coach Anthony Lynn announced the decision Wednesday on Okung, who has been out all season recovering from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots.

Okung returned to practice last week with the Chargers (2-5), who have lost three straight with a struggling rushing game. Lynn held Okung out of Los Angeles' loss at Tennessee last Sunday, and the Chargers still haven't officially added him to the roster.

Lynn says Okung probably won't play the entire game against the Bears.

The Chargers have lost starting offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and Forrest Lamp to season-ending injuries in the past month. Trent Scott has been playing left tackle.

