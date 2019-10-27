Chargers-Bears Stats
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|7
|3
|7—17
|Chicago
|0
|9
|7
|0—16
|Second Quarter
Chi_FG Pineiro 22, 14:45.
Chi_FG Pineiro 25, 4:16.
LAC_Gordon 19 run (McLaughlin kick), 2:12.
Chi_FG Pineiro 19, :00.
|Third Quarter
Chi_Montgomery 4 run (Pineiro kick), 8:08.
LAC_FG McLaughlin 20, :39.
|Fourth Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 11 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 8:04.
A_61,632.
___
|LAC
|Chi
|First downs
|11
|26
|Total Net Yards
|231
|388
|Rushes-yards
|12-36
|38-162
|Passing
|195
|226
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-50
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|4-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-37
|1-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|23-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|4-27
|Punts
|5-53.8
|3-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-53
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|22:00
|38:00
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gordon 8-31, Ekeler 3-3, Watt 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 27-135, Trubisky 4-10, Cohen 4-9, Patterson 1-5, Mik.Davis 2-3.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 19-29-1-201. Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-1-253.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 7-53, Henry 4-47, M.Williams 3-69, Ekeler 2-19, Gordon 2-3, Green 1-10. Chicago, Robinson 5-62, Gabriel 4-53, Montgomery 4-12, Miller 3-67, Cohen 3-37, Patterson 2-1, Burton 1-16, Mik.Davis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, McLaughlin 42. Chicago, Pineiro 33, Pineiro 41.