Champions Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 7 Charles Schwab Cup Money List 1, Bernhard Langer, $1,532,337. 2, Ernie Els, $1,505,438. 3, Kevin Sutherland, $1,316,807. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $1,147,329. 5, Scott Parel, $1,121,908. 6, Jerry Kelly, $1,110,978. 7, Jim Furyk, $985,700. 8, Retief Goosen, $957,724. 9, Darren Clarke, $926,932. 10, Woody Austin, $876,401. 11, Robert Karlsson, $862,768. 12, Fred Couples, $779,933. 13, Brett Quigley, $761,016. 14, Phil Mickelson, $750,000. 15, Glen Day, $655,945. 16, Rod Pampling, $643,569. 17, Paul Broadhurst, $633,436. 18, Colin Montgomerie, $624,590. 19, Wes Short, Jr., $567,514. 20, Mike Weir, $565,806. 21, Shane Bertsch, $565,429. 22, Gene Sauers, $557,634. 23, Kenny Perry, $551,430. 24, Tim Petrovic, $521,655. 25, Brandt Jobe, $515,768. Scoring 1, Bernhard Langer, 68.31. 2, Ernie Els, 68.37. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 68.49. 4, Robert Karlsson, 68.68. 5, Retief Goosen, 68.87. 6, Scott Parel, 68.98. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.14. 8, Woody Austin, 69.22. 9, Jerry Kelly, 69.31. 10, Rod Pampling, 69.40. Driving Distance 1, Retief Goosen, 298.6. 2, John Daly, 297.2. 3, Ernie Els, 295.4. 4, Brandt Jobe, 294.2. 5, Vijay Singh, 293.9. 6, John Huston, 290.7. 7 (tie), Darren Clarke and Scott McCarron, 290.4. 9, Kenny Perry, 289.8. 10, Robert Karlsson, 287.9. Driving Accuracy Percentage More for youSportsTop billing: How UConn women's basketball has fared in...By Doug BonjourSportsPaige Bueckers becomes third UConn freshman ever to win...By Doug Bonjour 1, Fred Funk, 84.54%. 2, Olin Browne, 81.21%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 80.41%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 79.47%. 5, Joe Durant, 78.19%. 6, Corey Pavin, 78.15%. 7, Robin Byrd, 78.11%. 8, Tom Byrum, 77.96%. 9, Glen Day, 77.80%. 10, Jay Haas, 77.62%. Greens in Regulation Pct. 1, Ernie Els, 77.52%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 77.42%. 3, Bernhard Langer, 74.76%. 4, Gene Sauers, 74.64%. 5, Brandt Jobe, 74.29%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 73.67%. 7, Tom Lehman, 73.27%. 8 (tie), Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry, 73.19%. 10, Stephen Leaney, 73.06%. Total Driving 1 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Kenny Perry, 40. 3, Darren Clarke, 42. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 44. 5, Jerry Kelly, 45. 6, Billy Mayfair, 46. 7, Scott Parel, 47. 8, 3 tied with 48. Putting Average 1, Bernhard Langer, 1.711. 2, Darren Clarke, 1.731. 3, Retief Goosen, 1.734. 4, Woody Austin, 1.735. 5 (tie), Robert Karlsson and Kevin Sutherland, 1.736. 7, Ernie Els, 1.737. 8, Tim Petrovic, 1.738. 9, David Toms, 1.741. 10, Scott Parel, 1.742. Birdie Average 1, Bernhard Langer, 4.61. 2, Retief Goosen, 4.59. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 4.55. 4, Darren Clarke, 4.50. 5, Ernie Els, 4.44. 6, Woody Austin, 4.43. 7, Scott Parel, 4.35. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.33. 9, 2 tied with 4.23. Eagles (Holes per) 1, Ernie Els, 70.4. 2, Robert Karlsson, 72.0. 3, Kenny Perry, 80.0. 4, Woody Austin, 92.0. 5, Gene Sauers, 103.5. 6, Retief Goosen, 118.3. 7 (tie), Darren Clarke and John Huston, 120.0. 9, 2 tied with 122.4. Sand Save Percentage 1, Mike Weir, 66.67%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 63.79%. 3, Scott Parel, 63.51%. 4, Billy Mayfair, 62.96%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 62.65%. 6, Lee Janzen, 61.76%. 7, Tom Byrum, 61.19%. 8 (tie), Fred Funk and Gene Sauers, 61.11%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 60.66%. All-Around Ranking 1, Kevin Sutherland, 89. 2, Ernie Els, 93. 3, Bernhard Langer, 95. 4, Darren Clarke, 111. 5, Robert Karlsson, 123. 6, Retief Goosen, 124. 7 (tie), Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 126. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 132. 10, Kenny Perry, 138.