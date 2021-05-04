Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0 JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 11:32 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 Tuesday night.
It was a historic night at the plate for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter.