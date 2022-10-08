Cave Rock dazzles for Baffert in Grade 1 win at Santa Anita
BETH HARRIS, AP Racing Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Cave Rock romped to his third straight victory, and second in a Grade 1 race, winning the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes by 5 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita.
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, the 2-year-old son of Arrogate earned an automatic berth in next month’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in Kentucky.