Cavaliers hold off Hornets' 4th quarter rally, win 113-110 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 1, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win 113-110 on Monday night and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.
Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points — including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left — as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.