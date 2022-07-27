Castillo stays on a roll, Ks eight as Reds beat Marlins 5-3
JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati, leading the Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Reds are last in the NL Central, and the talented right-hander could help push a contender over the top.