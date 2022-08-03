Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 3, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies took full advantage of an overturned call, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday.
After getting blown out 13-1 in the opener of the two-game series between NL East rivals, the Phillies looked to be down to their final three outs when J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled an inning-ending double play with the Braves nursing a 1-0 lead.