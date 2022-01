BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 30 points and Kent State earned its fourth win in its last five games, knocking off Bowling Green 91-83 on Saturday.

Carry shot 11 of 19 from the floor and was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and dished seven assists. VonCameron Davis had 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Andrew Garcia had 13 points and Malique Jacobs scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (11-9, 6-4 Mid-America).