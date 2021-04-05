Carolina Hurricanes Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 Carolina Hurricanes POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 20 Sebastian Aho 37 15 18 33 9 14 4 1 3 95 .158 D 19 Dougie Hamilton 37 4 26 30 12 31 0 1 1 123 .033 F 16 Vincent Trocheck 28 14 15 29 4 8 6 0 2 81 .173 F 88 Martin Necas 34 9 19 28 16 8 4 0 3 79 .114 F 11 Jordan Staal 35 10 16 26 3 22 5 0 2 68 .147 F 37 Andrei Svechnikov 37 10 16 26 1 28 3 0 0 103 .097 F 21 Nino Niederreiter 37 14 9 23 16 21 3 0 4 85 .165 D 22 Brett Pesce 37 3 17 20 7 16 1 0 0 62 .048 F 71 Jesper Fast 32 5 11 16 -3 10 1 0 1 25 .200 F 13 Warren Foegele 34 8 6 14 6 14 0 0 0 52 .154 F 23 Brock McGinn 37 8 5 13 0 6 0 1 1 58 .138 D 24 Jake Bean 27 1 10 11 -3 6 1 0 0 37 .027 F 48 Jordan Martinook 34 2 8 10 -6 18 0 0 1 42 .048 D 74 Jaccob Slavin 34 1 9 10 9 2 0 0 0 61 .016 F 86 Teuvo Teravainen 13 2 7 9 4 2 0 0 1 31 .065 D 51 Jake Gardiner 17 0 7 7 2 2 0 0 0 15 .000 D 76 Brady Skjei 37 1 5 6 4 18 0 0 1 67 .015 F 18 Cedric Paquette 25 3 2 5 -3 8 0 0 0 17 .176 F 10 Ryan Dzingel 11 2 2 4 -2 2 2 0 0 9 .222 F 78 Steven Lorentz 26 1 2 3 -2 6 0 0 1 20 .050 F 67 Morgan Geekie 17 2 0 2 -5 4 2 0 0 11 .182 D 4 Haydn Fleury 33 1 0 1 -6 6 0 0 0 48 .021 F 28 Max McCormick 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 41 Sheldon Rempal 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Drew Shore 1 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 37 116 210 326 62 260 32 3 21 1194 .097 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 91 152 243 -69 242 21 1 11 1043 .087 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 47 James Reimer 19 1149 2.71 14 4 1 0 52 550 0.905 0 0 0 39 Alex Nedeljkovic 14 848 2.12 8 4 2 2 30 393 0.924 0 0 2 34 Petr Mrazek 5 241 0.74 3 1 0 3 3 94 0.968 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 37 2260 2.3 25 9 3 5 85 1037 .913 116 210 260 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2260 2.95 12 17 8 1 109 1187 .903 91 152 242 More for youSports'Unfinished business': UConn's Evina Westbrook will...By Dan BrechlinSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as...By Paul Doyle