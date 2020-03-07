Carey, Pickett carry Siena over Monmouth 86-72

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Donald Carey had 18 points to lead five Siena players in double figures as the Saints stretched their win streak to nine games, defeating Monmouth 86-72 on Friday night. Jalen Pickett added 15 points for the Saints. Manny Camper chipped in 14, Elijah Burns scored 14 and Jordan King had 12. Pickett also had 11 assists and six rebounds, while Camper posted 18 rebounds.

Deion Hammond had 27 points for the Hawks (18-13, 12-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ray Salnave added 12 points. George Papas had 10 points. Samuel Chaput had a career-high 11 assists plus six points.

The Saints (19-10, 15-5) improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Siena defeated Monmouth 75-72 on Jan. 3.

