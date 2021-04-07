Caratini's 2-run homer carries Padres over Giants, 3-1 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 1:53 a.m.
1 of9 San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini, center, is congratulated by Manny Machado, right, after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Reyes Moronta tags out San Diego Padres' Manny Machado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim tags out San Francisco Giants Buster Posey on a double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 San Diego Padres Jake Cronenworth, right, is congratulated by Wil Myers, left, after scoring on an Eric Hosmer base hit against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar makes a catch on the warning track against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Padres won a few hours after getting the news that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to avoid surgery for now for a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list and the Padres didn't set a timeline for his return.