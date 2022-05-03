Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 10:20 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, left, defends against Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) jumps to get out of the way of a shot as Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and defenseman Justin Schultz (2) defend during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoves Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) shoves Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) away from the net during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) disrupts a redirect by Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and right wing Claude Giroux (28) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) vies for the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Reinhold Matay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night.
Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller also scored for Washington, which trailed 2-1 going into the third period. Teams had been 0-39-1 against Florida in the regular season when trailing after 40 minutes, 0-22-0 when doing so on the Panthers’ home ice.