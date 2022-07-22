Capitals overhaul roster most of any contender in the East STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 2:54 a.m.
Several hours into NHL free agency, the Washington Capitals had two new goaltenders and a replacement for the defenseman they lost to Seattle.
They were far from done. They traded for winger Connor Brown, signed forwards Dylan Strome and Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, and brought back versatile homegrown product Marcus Johansson to extend his second stint in Washington.