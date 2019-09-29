Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

Washington 2 1 1—4 Carolina 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 1 (Svechnikov), 3:43. 2, Washington, Oshie 1 (Stephenson, Gudas), 7:59. 3, Washington, Vrana 1 (Sgarbossa, Kuznetsov), 11:02 (pp). Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (slashing), 9:30; Svechnikov, CAR, (interference), 15:46; Vrana, WSH, (hooking), 17:26.

Second Period_4, Washington, Oshie 2 (Carlson, Backstrom), 7:24 (pp). Penalties_Teravainen, CAR, (interference), 5:28; McGinn, CAR, (illegal check to head), 5:28; Hamilton, CAR, (slashing), 6:48; Aho, CAR, (high sticking), 8:16; Hathaway, WSH, Major (fighting), 11:33; McKeown, CAR, Major (fighting), 11:33; Oshie, WSH, (hooking), 15:29; Wilson, WSH, served by Leipsic, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:43; Wilson, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:43.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Niederreiter 1, 1:28. 6, Washington, Vrana 2 (Stephenson, Orlov), 4:57. 7, Carolina, Aho 2 (Haula, Svechnikov), 9:42 (pp). Penalties_Panik, WSH, (boarding), 8:34; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 17:45.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-5-6_23. Carolina 12-9-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 6; Carolina 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-0-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 0-1-0 (23-19).

A_18,680 (18,680). T_2:33.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brian Mach.