Canucks snap 6-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Flames Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 2:11 a.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Myers' goal with just over five minutes remaining proved to be the winner and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver with a second-period goal and Brandon Sutter added some insurance for the Canucks, scoring into an empty net.