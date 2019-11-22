Canucks-Predators Sums

Vancouver 2 3 1—6 Nashville 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Arvidsson, Josi), 8:07. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 9 (Horvat, Hughes), 16:34 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Graovac 1 (Leivo, Edler), 18:34 (pp). Penalties_Gaudette, VAN, (interference), 2:07; Fabbro, NSH, (cross checking), 15:31; Granlund, NSH, (high sticking), 17:22; Edler, VAN, (slashing), 19:22.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Jarnkrok 7 (Smith, Granlund), 4:56 (pp). 5, Vancouver, Miller 9 (Boeser, Pettersson), 7:07 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Boeser 10 (Hughes, Miller), 18:05 (pp). 7, Vancouver, Horvat 8 (Pettersson, Hughes), 18:32 (pp). Penalties_Schaller, VAN, (slashing), 3:28; Smith, NSH, (slashing), 5:57; Fabbro, NSH, (slashing), 8:52; Myers, VAN, (roughing), 12:27; Arvidsson, NSH, (high sticking), 17:19; Olivier, NSH, (holding), 18:19.

Third Period_8, Nashville, Duchene 6 (Jarnkrok, Granlund), 8:31. 9, Vancouver, Pearson 5, 17:58 (sh). Penalties_Edler, VAN, (holding stick), 0:58; Virtanen, VAN, (too many men on the ice), 16:11.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-9-6_23. Nashville 10-16-22_48.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 5 of 6; Nashville 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 6-6-3 (48 shots-45 saves). Nashville, Rinne 8-4-2 (17-12), Saros 1-5-1 (5-5).

A_17,168 (17,113). T_2:45.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Jonny Murray.