MONTREAL (AP) — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens' history after signing a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, nearly four months after being named interim coach.

St. Louis, 46, took over from Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Feb. 9. The Canadiens finished out the season with a 14-19-4 record under St. Louis.