Canada beats short-handed Germany 16-2 in world junior Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 9:16 p.m.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Cozens had a hat trick and three assists and defending champion Canada opened the world junior hockey championship with a 16-2 victory over short-handed Germany on Saturday night.
Dawson Mercer, Phillip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael added goals for Canada in the Group A game.