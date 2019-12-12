California report on horse deaths at Santa Anita delayed

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board's report on the high rate of horse deaths at Santa Anita earlier this year is being delayed.

Rick Baedeker, the board's executive director, said the report is now scheduled to be released on Jan. 15. It was originally set to be issued this month.

He didn't provide a reason for the delay at the board's monthly meeting Thursday at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County.

The majority of the 37 deaths occurred during the first three months of the year at the Arcadia racetrack's winter-spring meet.

Racing board investigators issued more than 120 subpoenas for records and reviewed all cases for any criminal violations of violations of board rules. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has begun a parallel investigation, but its results have yet to be announced.