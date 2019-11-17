California LB Evan Tattersall taken off field on stretcher

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California linebacker Evan Tattersall was taken off the field on a stretcher after being hit in the head on kickoff coverage.

Tattersall was running down on coverage Saturday night when Southern California linebacker Juliano Falaniko appeared to lower his helmet and hit Tattersall. Falaniko immediately signaled for trainers to come on the field before the play was even over as Tattersall was down on the field.

Tattersall remained down for several minutes as players and coaches from both teams kneeled out of concern. He was strapped to a board and gave a thumbs up before being taken off on a cart.

There is no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

Tattersall is a freshman from Granite Bay.

