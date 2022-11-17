California 84, Idaho 71

Bea 7-16 5-5 19, Allred 4-6 0-0 10, Gandy 5-11 0-0 15, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 26-58 8-9 71
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason