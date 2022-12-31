California 80, Colorado 76

da Silva 2-8 4-6 8, Lovering 1-2 1-2 3, Clifford 1-3 0-0 2, Hadley 8-11 1-2 17, Simpson 10-20 2-3 25, Hammond 3-9 0-0 6, O'Brien 1-3 1-1 3, Ruffin 3-9 0-0 9, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 9-14 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason