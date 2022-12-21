California 73, Texas-Arlington 51

Wilson 4-9 5-7 14, Gibson 2-6 3-3 9, Humphrey 1-6 3-4 5, Johnson-Cash 1-10 0-0 3, Weaver 4-8 3-4 12, Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0, Castro 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-50 14-18 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason