California 65, Montana 44

Bartsch 1-12 2-2 4, Burton-Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Fatkin 4-9 1-2 11, Huard 1-4 0-0 2, Marxen 0-8 2-2 2, Pirog 1-3 2-3 4, Konig 2-9 3-4 7, Stump 4-7 0-0 11, Tsineke 1-1 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 14-60 11-15 44
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason