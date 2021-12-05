Cal's defense rises up, hands USC fourth straight loss MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Trey Paster scored on a 55-yard fumble return in the second quarter, California’s defense made a clutch stop near the goal line, and the Golden Bears held off Southern California 24-14 in the season finale for both teams.
Christopher Brooks added a pair of short scoring runs on a day when Cal’s offense struggled reaching the end zone to help the Golden Bears (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) to their first home win against the Trojans since 2003.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN