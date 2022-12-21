Cal St.-Fullerton 59, Sacramento St. 49

Mawein 6-10 0-0 14, McRae 5-7 0-0 10, Chappell 2-13 4-4 9, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 1-9 3-4 6, Wilbon 2-4 0-0 5, Marks 1-3 0-0 3, Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 7-8 49.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason