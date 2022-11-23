Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

Frank 4-8 0-0 10, Jones 8-12 2-4 19, Moffitt 7-11 8-9 22, Salih 3-5 0-0 8, R.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Burris 2-4 0-0 4, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-13 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason